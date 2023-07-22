Unreleased Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Features 3 New Characters

Two new Mortal Kombat 1 trailers were released yesterday during San Diego Comic Con. One of these trailers featured new character reveals for the base game, including Baraka and Li Mei. The second trailer revealed Kombat Pack 1, aka the first six DLC characters coming to the game. There was a third, unreleased trailer though that was shown to those attending SDCC. Unfortunately, this trailer has yet to be released to the public, but we do know it features three characters that have not been confirmed for the game.

The first of these three characters is Nitara, a character that made her debut back in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance. A self-serving morally grey character, Nitara is notably a vampire who preys on the life of others as she needs blood to stay alive. The second of the three characters is Motaro (four-legged), who made his debut back in Mortal Kombat 3 as a sub-boss. As a Centaurian, Motaro has a hate for Shokans due to the rivalry between the two races who compete for the approval of Shao Kahn. The third and final character is Reiko, a character that made his debut with Mortal Kombat 4. Known for his brutality, Reiko is much like Shao Kahn, which is to say, he desires to become the ruler of Outworld.

It remains to be seen in what capacity these characters will be in the game. They could simply be cameos in the story or proper Kameo fighters. And of course, they could even be playable characters for all we know. In fact, there's currently reason to believe Reiko, in particular, is a playable character based on the trailer.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will cost $69.99 when it releases.

"Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang," reads an official pitch for the game from WB Games itself. "Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities! Fight through a brand new story featuring your favorite Mortal Kombat characters like you've never seen them before."