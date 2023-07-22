Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Hides a Secret Character

Two new Mortal Kombat 1 trailers were released today at San Diego Comic Con. The first of these two trailers revealed Baraka, Li Mei, Tanya, Goro, and Darrius. The former three are playable characters while the latter two are Kameos. Following this, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games released a second trailer which revealed Kombat Pack 1, aka the first six DLC characters. To this end, the first six DLC characters are Omni-Man, Homelander, Peacemaker, Ermac, Takeda, and Quan Chi. If these names sound familiar it's because we knew these were the first DLC characters because Amazon Italy leaked this information earlier in the year. The leak has since been proven right, which means the second half of the leak, the DLC Kameos, has also been confirmed. To this end, it's now confirmed the following characters are DLC Kameos: Tremor, Johnny Cage (Jean Cluade Van Damme), Khameleon, Mavado, and Ferra. None of the DLC Kameos feature in either trailer, except one: Khameleon.

You'd expect that Khameleon may have shown up in the trailer designed to promote the DLC, but the character actually shows up in the first trailer and can be seen in the background at two different points. And this shouldn't surprise anyone given the aforementioned leak. That said, beyond being a DLC Kameo, it remains to be seen how else the character will feature in the game via its story mode. The character is clearly in it in some capacity, but how substantial the appearance is remains to be seen.

As other have pointed out, and after comparing outfits, it looks like Khameleon is in Umghadi and is coming to Mortal Kombat 1. You can also see her (their?) transparent-ish hair.#MK1 #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/nej4nynbAT — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) July 21, 2023

For those unfamiliar with the character, Khameleon made her debut as a secret character in the Nintedno 64 version of Mortal Kombat Trilogy. She is not to be confused with Chameleon, a similar male character who was the secret character in the same game, but the PC, PlayStation, and Sega Saturn versions. After a long absence, she returned via the Nintendo Wii version of Mortal Kombat: Armageddon with a new design. And now she's back again, or at least she appears to be. It's not been confirmed that is Khameleon, but it's unclear who else it could be.

