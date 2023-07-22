Mortal Kombat 1: JK Simmons Confirmed to Voice Omni-Man

JK Simmons will reprise his role as Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1. The Mortal Kombat franchise has some of the most recognizable characters not just in fighting games, but all of gaming. From Scorpion to Sub Zero to Raiden, these characters are known for their incredibly flashy costumes as well as they're unique, but viscerally brutal powers that allow them to turn their foes to puddles of blood. The Mortal Kombat roster is stacked with impressive and distinct characters, but the series has also become known for featuring a wide range of guest characters from outside the Mortal Kombat series. To date, we've seen the likes of the Predator, Kratos, Rambo, and many others, but this next group may be the coolest yet.

It was revealed this week that Peacemaker, Homelander, and Omni-Man will all be coming to Mortal Kombat 1 in the game's Kombat Pack 1 DLC. While these characters historically use the likenesses of the actors who play them, it's not always a guarantee that the actor will return to reprise their role. Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon did confirm during a live stream that JK Simmons will reprise his role as Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1. Invincible creator Robert Kirkman noted that the scene where Omni-Man kills all of the Guardians of the Globe was his attempt at doing Mortal Kombat fatalities and Boon noted that as a result of this, it made making fatalities for Omni-Man in the game pretty easy.

As of right now we have yet to see gameplay of Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1, but it'll probably happen in the next few months. The character's appearance is one of the most hyped up inclusions in Mortal Kombat as Omni-Man is an absurdly brutal character. He has similar powers to Superman, so you can imagine that pure strength combined with someone who is absurdly evil and does not care if you get turned into human soup.

Mortal Kombat 1 will release this September. Are you excited to play as Omni-Man? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.