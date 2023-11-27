Mortal Kombat 1 Fans Discover Loophole to Get Free Skins

Mortal Kombat 1 launched to critical and commercial acclaim earlier this year. The latest in developer NetherRealm's long-running series continues the series tradition of delivering hard-hitting action and a must-play single-player campaign. However, it also added the Invasions mode, where players work through a seasonal selection of content to earn new skins they can use to inject some personality into their Kombatant of choice. Unfortunately, once a season is over, the content of that season goes away forever. Unless you're willing to plop down some real-world cash to buy it. At least, that's what NetherRealm wanted Mortal Kombat 1 fans to believe. One MK1 superfan found a tricky workaround to get those skins for free once again, as long as you're willing to put in the work to earn seasonal credits.

This trick comes from iScream on Twitter. They showed a loophole to get the skins for in-game currency, and it's surprisingly simple. All you need to do is set the date on your console to sometime before November 6. That's when the first season ended, and moving your clock back gives you the ability to buy those old skins with seasonal credits. Obviously, with a workaround this easy, it's probably only a matter of time before NetherRealm issues a fix and the trick no longer works. It's also not clear if the trick works on anything besides the PlayStation 5. That's the system iScream used to test it, and no one in the comments has been able to get it working on other platforms.

— iScream (@iScreamFGC) November 20, 2023

It's also worth noting that this trick might only work for Season 1. If it gets patched, it'll obviously be gone, but the date change might not work the same way when there are more than two seasons available in Invasions. Either way, this is a nice way to get around the somewhat arbitrary rules NetherRealm has set up for Invasions skins. Hopefully, the developers provide a way to bring back old skins in future seasons that don't require players to spend money if they don't want to.

What's Next for Mortal Kombat 1?

While players are still in the thick of Season 2 of Invasions, MK1 director Ed Boon has confirmed that two new features are coming down the pike. He didn't put a release date on either of them but did claim that they'd be coming "soon." The two features are a Wi-Fi filter and cross-play. Both features have been requested by fans since MK1's launch, so it's great to see them finally coming, even if we don't know exactly when.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Invasions Season 2 ends on December 11, so you'll want to make sure you hop in and pick up all the skins you want before they go away and players have to find another workaround.