Mortal Kombat 1 Confirms Two Massive Features Being Added Soon

Mortal Kombat 1 director Ed Boon has confirmed two massive features that fans have wanted since the game's release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch are coming to the game "soon." Of course, the problem with this promise is "soon" is not only vague, but subjective from person to person. In the context Ed Boon teases the news, it sounds like "soon" means the coming weeks, and definitely before the end of the year, but there's no guarantee this is the plan.

The tease comes the way of X -- formerly known as Twitter -- where Boon remarked to a Mortal Kombat 1 fan that both Wi-Fi filter and cross-play are "coming soon." The reason for the wait, according to Boon, is to ensure "they're solid." In other words, they don't ship with any problems.

Boon concludes the post noting, again, that info is "coming soon," which suggests NetherRealm Studios will provide another update on the matter before bolstering the game with these two major features fans were disappointed to see missing at launch.

It’s koming soon, I swear!

Wi-Fi filter and Kross-play!

We just gotta make sure they’re solid.



More info koming soon!

Thanks for your patience 🙏🏻 https://t.co/IIP0R5NFto — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 21, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the popular new fighting game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise," reads a snippet from our official review of the fighting game. "There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you're dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn't as deep yet. With all of that being said, Mortal Kombat 1 is still very much a bloody and brutal good time with tons of rewards for digging deep into it."