Mortal Kombat 1 Bundle Shows First Tease for Winter Fatality

Mortal Kombat 1's new trend of adding seasonal Fatalities to the game will continue whether players like it or not with a new Winter Fatality releasing within the next month or so, and this week, players have gotten their first tease of what the Winter Fatality will entail. An in-game pop-up that's been shared online this week advertising the Seasonal Fatality Bundle NetherRealm Studios talked about previously shows for the first time all three Fatalities next to one another: The Halloween one, the Thanksgiving one, and the upcoming Winter Fatality.

We haven't gotten to see this new Winter Fatality in action yet, but we've instead gotten a taste through a static image of what wintery violence it'll offer.

Mortal Kombat 1's Winter Fatality

The Halloween Bundle is also here now, with our first look at The Christmas Fatality, La Luna As WELL??? 👀👀👀👀#MK1 #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/kwVYjqst8l — thethiny 🐰🍉 (@thethiny) November 17, 2023

Mortal Kombat insider and modder thethiny shared a first look at the game's Winter Fatality as it appeared in an ad for the Seasonal Fatality Bundle NetherRealm has planned. In the image above, we see the first two Fatalities next to an image of Reptile who's apparently got some painful plans in mind that involve a candy cane.

"Celebrate the holidays with he Seasonal Finishers bundle!" an overview of this new bundle explained. "Enjoy access to the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and upcoming Winter Finishers. New finishers will be added to your inventory as they are released. If you have already purchased the Halloween Finisher, you will automatically receive the remaining items in the bundle when they are available. Thank you for playing Mortal Kombat 1!"

The Thanksgiving Fatality was disgusting enough by itself, and players are already speculating what the Winter Fatality might look like.

"Shoves the candy cane down the throat and hooks the them to a sleigh which drags them across the ground (similar effect to Omni-Man's train one or Kabal in MK11), culminating with the reindeer trampling them to mush," reads one particularly gruesome prediction as to what this Fatality will look like.

If you want to get both the Halloween and Thanksgiving Fatalities as well as the upcoming Winter Fatality whenever it's released, you can do so buy buying the "Seasonal Finishers" bundle from within the game's store for 1,200 Dragon Krystals. If you were one of the early adopters of the Halloween Fatality despite backlash over its price and the inclusion of paid Fatalities overall, you're grandfathered into the bundle and will get the other two for free, NetherRealm confirmed previously.

"Next week, you can access the Seasonal Fatalities bundle, which includes the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and upcoming Winter fatality," NetherRealm said last week. "Those who purchased the Halloween fatality will have access to the bundle at no extra cost. We appreciate your feedback on all everything #MK1."

Mortal Kombat 1's new Seasonal Fatality Bundle should be live in the game now for players to purchase. It hasn't been said when the third and (so far) final Seasonal Fatality will be released, but it's likely it'll be available at some point next month.