Mortal Kombat 1 Director Reveals Michonne Was Almost in the Game

Now that Omni-Man is available in Mortal Kombat 1, players are able to enjoy one of Robert Kirkman's co-creations in the game. However, it seems that Omni-Man was not the first choice for NetherRealm Studios! Mortal Kombat 1 director and series co-creator Ed Boon revealed on Twitter that he originally wanted Michonne to appear as one of the DLC fighters. However, after some discussions, Boon and Kirkman eventually decided to bring Omni-Man to the game instead. It's unclear exactly why that happened, and Boon did not offer much in the way of additional details.

"Coincidentally, before we eventually went with Omniman, the first meeting I had with @RobertKirkman was to talk about the possibility of Michonne being a guest fighter in Mortal Kombat," Boon wrote on Twitter.

Mortal Michonne

Boon's comment was actually met with a bit of frustration from fans! Many pointed out the fact that the Kombat Pack is lacking any female representation at the moment, and having Omni-Man and Homelander as DLC fighters gave the game two DLC Kombatants with similar power sets. Having Michonne in the game would have added a lot more variety to the group, while also incorporating one of the most recognizable characters from popular culture. Out of all the characters from The Walking Dead, Michonne would have been the easiest fit, and the character could have been given some clever Fatalities, as well. User @DisneyThrills even went so far as to suggest that "this is something you should have kept to yourself Uncle Ed."

If there is a second Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 1 (as many believe will be the case), hopefully the fighters will be a little more diverse than the current group. NetherRealm was able to come up with 6 characters that made a lot of sense for the world of Mortal Kombat, but it's easy to see why some fans would have preferred to see some female fighters in the mix. Ed Boon tends to pay a lot of attention to what Mortal Kombat fans on social media are saying, so hopefully things get rectified next time.

Mortal Kombat 1's Massive Discount

For those that haven't had a chance to play Mortal Kombat 1, the game is currently being offered at a hefty discount on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Right now, the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store are offering the game for $48.99, which is 30% less than normal. Unfortunately, that discount is not offered on all versions of the game, as Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store all have Mortal Kombat 1 priced at $69.99. It's possible we could see more discounts as the holiday season rolls on, but those planning to take advantage of the current deal will have until November 28th to do so.

Would you have liked to see Michonne in Mortal Kombat 1? Do you think the next Kombat Pack needs some female fighters? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!