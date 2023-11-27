Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Reveals Intriguing New Teaser

Over the last week, Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner has really started to kick fan hype into gear with his behind-the-scenes teases. Last week, Garner gave fans their first look at one of the sets. It features a cracked stone floor that's bathed in red light. Many assumed this was our first look at Netherrealm, and Garner has only added to that fire with his latest post. Earlier today, Garner shared another photo of a set's flooring, but this time we get to see the red lights and bluescreen sitting just off set. Of course, he isn't giving anything away, but fans continue to point to the red lighting as a sign that Mortal Kombat 2 is heading to Netherrealm.

The 2021 movie was mostly focused on setting the table for the franchise, introducing viewers to Cole Young, a brand-new player in the Mortal Kombat universe. With the sequel, we'll likely see the team go above and beyond as it brings Johnny Cage into the action (played by Karl Urban). We don't know much about the plot, but the first movie ended with Shang Tsung saying he would be bringing an army next time. To that end, it would certainly make sense for some of the action to take place in Netherrealm where Tsung might be gathering his forces before staging a frontal attack on Earthrealm.

Either way, these shots confirm that whatever this red-drenched set is will play a major part in Mortal Kombat 2. Obviously, Garner is going to have a ton of behind-the-scenes shots to share over the course of production, but getting these back-to-back seems to suggest that we'll be spending quite a bit of time under the red lights. If fans are correct and a trip to Netherrealm is in the cards, it will definitely be a fun world for the film to explore.

When is the Release Date for Mortal Kombat 2?

At the time of writing, Mortal Kombat 2 doesn't have a firm release date. The expectation is that the film will be released at some point in 2024, but that's pure speculation at this point. Filming began in June but was suspended the next month due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Once the strike ended in November, the team got back to work. It's not clear if the strike will push Mortal Kombat 2 out of next year, though that is a possibility. Either way, we likely won't have to wait too much longer to see what's next for Cole and the gang.

As mentioned, that gang will include Karl Urban this time around, which could be why fan hype is seemingly rising in spite of the first movie drawing average reviews. Johnny Cage has long been a very popular character in the Mortal Kombat franchise, and having someone with the star power of Urban behind him should make for a great time at theaters whenever it does launch.