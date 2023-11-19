Mortal Kombat 1 Already on Sale for Cheapest Price Yet

Mortal Kombat 1 has been available for just over two months now, but the game has already received a substantial price drop. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game are currently discounted 30% off, knocking them down to $48.99 compared to their usual $69.99. That $21 discount is a limited time offer, and the sale will end on November 28th at 2:59 a.m. ET. Readers should note that Mortal Kombat 1 has not been discounted on Nintendo Switch, Steam, or the Epic Games Store, so anyone hoping for a discount on those platforms will have to keep waiting!

Those interested in purchasing the game from the PlayStation Store can do so right here, or on the Microsoft Store right here.

Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1

While the base version of Mortal Kombat 1 is currently on sale, the game's Kombat Pack has not been discounted. The Kombat Pack costs $39.99, and offers access to the game's first 6 DLC fighters: Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, Homelander, and Takahashi Takeda. The first of these is Omni-Man, who was recently made available for download. Kombat Pack owners received exclusive early access for the character, and those that purchased the Kombatant individually were forced to wait a little bit longer. However, Omni-Man is now available to all players that purchase him!

Omni-Man is one of three guest fighters that will be appearing in Mortal Kombat 1, and hails from the Invincible comic and animated series. Fans of the Invincible series on Amazon will be happy to know that actor J.K. Simmons is reprising the role in MK1. That alone would be cause for celebration among Invincible fans, but the game also features several references to the show. Notably, Omni-Man's Fatalities are directly inspired by the series, including one based on the killing of Red Rush.

Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1

All of the DLC fighters for Mortal Kombat 1 are pretty exciting, but Homelander might be the most anticipated out of the group. The villain from The Boys comic series has become something of a pop culture icon since the live-action adaptation from Amazon. Homelander is basically portrayed as his universe's equivalent to Superman in terms of power, but his cruelty and vindictiveness have made him a compelling villain. He's also committed some truly violent acts in the series, making him a perfect fit for Mortal Kombat 1. Unfortunately, the character will not be voiced in the game by Antony Starr. It's unclear why the actor won't be reprising his role, or who will be voicing the character in the game. Homelander is currently slated to release in Mortal Kombat 1 in spring 2024.

