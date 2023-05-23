Mortal Kombat 1 Gameplay Reveal Announced

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have announced when the first official gameplay footage for Mortal Kombat 1 will be unveiled. This past week, the next mainline entry in the Mortal Kombat series was unveiled, but only in the form of a CGI teaser trailer. While fans have since been asking about when gameplay for Mortal Kombat 1 would be shown off, NetherRealm has now provided a specific date that can be circled on the calendar.

Announced on social media this morning, it was confirmed that Mortal Kombat 1 will have its gameplay world premiere take place at Summer Game Fest on June 8. This showing of MK1 will be accompanied by director Ed Boon appearing during the broadcast to talk about the game alongside host Geoff Keighley. Specifics associated with the length of this presentation weren't provided, but it seems likely that we'll get a glimpse at a number of different characters in action that will be appearing in Mortal Kombat 1.

Speaking of characters, NetherRealm still hasn't provided the full roster of fighters that will be present in Mortal Kombat 1. Currently, the characters that have been verified to appear in the game include Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, and Johnny Cage. The DLC fighters that will be included in MK1's Kombat Pack add-on also seem to have leaked ahead of time, but NetherRealm has yet to confirm that this leak is accurate.

For now, the one big thing we know with absolute certainty about Mortal Kombat 1 is that it will release later this year on September 19 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Those who pre-order MK1 right now will also be able to gain access to the game's beta in August alongside unlocking Shang Tsung as a playable character.

