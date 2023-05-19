Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Characters Leaked

Yesterday, Mortal Kombat 1 -- a new Mortal Kombat game releasing this year, 2023, via PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch -- was revealed by NetherRealm Studios and WB Games. A day later, it seems the game's first wave of DLC characters coming as part of the first Kombat Pack have leaked. The leak comes the way of a listing for the game on Amazon Italy, which mentions Kombat Pack 1 and the six playable characters that comes with it, as well as the five kameo characters it comes with.

According to this, the following characters will be added as playable DLC characters via Kombat Pack 1: Quan Chi, Omni Man, Ermac, Peacemaker, Takeda, and Homelander. The five kameo characters mentioned are as follows: Tremor, Johnny Cage, Khameleon, Mavado, and Ferra. A Johnny Cage skin for Jean Claude Van Damme is also mentioned, but this last bit was confirmed yesterday.

To be clear, Johnny Cage has been confirmed to be in the base game. The inclusion of him in the list of Kameo characters is likely referencing the Jean Cluade Van Damme skin. Amazon Italy doesn't make this part clear, but this could be down to a translation issue.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is a leak, not official information. That said, based on the information we have about the game, this list is real and accurate. And now that the information has been leaked, there's a chance an official announcement could be imminent.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this leak. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does change, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. How does this Kombat Pack 1 roster look?

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the highly-anticipated fighting game, courtesy of an official pitch from WB Games:

"Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest title in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat video game franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios. The game will introduce a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters as they've never been seen before, along with a new fighting system, game modes, bone krushing finishing moves, and more."