Mortal Kombat 1 Single-Player Mode Will Feature New "Origin" Elements

Mortal Kombat 1 director Ed Boon has teased fans about what the upcoming fighting game will have in store when it comes to its single-player story mode. Since MK1 is a reboot of the Mortal Kombat series, numerous fans have had questions about how this reset of the timeline will impact previous elements of the franchise's lore. Although these questions won't fully be answered until the release of Mortal Kombat 1 this fall, Boon has provided a brief description of what can be expected.

In a message shared on Twitter, Boon replied to one fan question about how Mileena, in particular, will be incorporated in Mortal Kombat 1. In previous Mortal Kombat titles, Mileena's character history has differed quite substantially depending on the game and timeline that it takes place in. Boon didn't detail the exact origin of Mileena this time around, but he did say that Mortal Kombat 1's story mode will provide the answer along with numerous other details tied to the origins of this rebooted worl.

"All this (plus more) will be revealed in the Mortal Kombat 1 story mode," Boon said in response. "Lots of 'origin stuff.'"

All this (plus more) will be revealed in the Mortal Kombat 1 story mode. Lots of “origin stuff” 😀🐉 https://t.co/r0beArKBsr — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 20, 2023

At this point in time, we have yet to see proper gameplay footage from Mortal Kombat 1, which is the thing that many fans are holding out to get a look at. Given that MK1 is only releasing in a few short months, though, it seems likely that NetherRealm Studios and WB Games will begin to show off much more of the fighting game in the coming days and weeks. Whenever those glimpses of gameplay do arrive, we'll be sure to share them with you here on ComicBook.com.

Mortal Kombat 1 is poised to release later this year on September 19 and will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Pre-orders for the game are available now and those who opt to pre-purchase it will gain access to MK1's closed beta the month before release in August.

