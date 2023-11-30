Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Shares Shang Tsung Tease

With filming back underway on Mortal Kombat 2, fans have been getting some special glimpses of the set from producer Todd Garner. Garner's Twitter account has been filled with out-of-context images from the set, leaving fans guessing about things that will appear in the new movie. The latest of these is an extreme close-up of a green dragon, which seems to have a Chinese inspired design. Following Garner's Tweet, many fans guessed that the design is meant to replicate the statues that appear in Shang Tsung's throne room in the Mortal Kombat video games.

The Tweet from Garner can be found embedded below, alongside a reply from user @reneiscursed, which features Shang Tsung's throne room from the original Mortal Kombat game.

Mayyybe pic.twitter.com/Ga7EIdsecP — A Walter Hill Film (@reneiscursed) November 30, 2023

Mortal Kombat 2 Cast

At the end of the previous Mortal Kombat film, Shang Tsung's forces were defeated in the Mortal Kombat tournament by Raiden's recruits. The villain returned to Outworld, swearing to bring armies for the next tournament. It remains to be seen whether things will play out that way, but we do know of several new villains that will be appearing in Mortal Kombat 2. These include Shao Khan (Martyn Ford), Quan Chi (Damon Herriman), and Baraka (C.J. Bloomfield). Kano (Josh Lawson) is expected to return as is the villain previously known as Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim). Sub-Zero was killed in the first movie, but the villain is expected to return as Noob Saibot, just as he did in the video games.

In Mortal Kombat 2, the heroes from the previous film will return, including Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), and Cole Young (Lewis Tan). While Shang Tsung is looking for new recruits for the Mortal Kombat tournament, so is Raiden; Mortal Kombat ended with Cole Young leaving to recruit Johnny Cage for the next tournament. The beloved Mortal Kombat character did not actually appear in the movie, as an actor had not been cast in the role at that point. In Mortal Kombat 2, Cage will be played by actor Karl Urban.

Mortal Kombat 2 Release Window

At this time, there has been no indication when Mortal Kombat 2 will be released. Filming on the movie began several months ago, but was interrupted by the Hollywood Actors' Strike. There had been predictions that filming on Mortal Kombat 2 might be pushed later into 2025 so Warner Bros. could prioritize bigger films, but things are clearly back underway. It's hard to say how far along filming is given how things were broken up, but it's probably a safe bet that we won't see Mortal Kombat 2 until the second half of 2025. For now, fans of the series will have to settle for the occasional tease from Garner!

