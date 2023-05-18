Mortal Kombat 1 First Trailer and Release Date Revealed

The new Mortal Kombat game has been officially revealed by NetherRealm Studios and WB Games and it's slated to release worldwide on September 19 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The reveal comes on the back of confirmation earlier in the year that a new Mortal Kombat game was in development and on the back of a couple of smaller teases. That said, long before any of this happened, rumors have circulated for years that another Mortal Kombat game was going to be NetherRealm Studios' next game after Mortal Kombat 11, rather than Injustice 3, and here we are.

As you would expect, the new installment looks like more Mortal Kombat. In addition to revealing our first-ever look at the game, the debut trailer has also confirmed the first set of characters that will be in the game. Unfortunately, the entire roster has not been revealed, meaning the only characters we know to be confirmed are the ones in the trailer, which you can check out below.

When the new Mortal Kombat game is released, it will be the 12th mainline installment in the fighting gaming series that dates all the way back to 1992. However, while it's the 12th mainline release, it's actually the 28th release in total once you take into account spin-offs and other types of releases. Since its debut in 1992, the series hasn't undergone dramatic changes like many series from this time. The first game in the franchise that debuted in arcades 30-ish years ago is largely the same thing as the new installment.

Speaking of things never changing, Ed Boon is set to once again helm another Mortal Kombat release as the creative director. As you may know, he created the series alongside John Tobias, who is no longer involved with the franchinse in any capacity beyond the occasional consultive work.

What has changed is the series' reputation. In the 90s its over-the-top violence and sexualized content was quite controversial. This wasn't enough to stop it from becoming the best-selling fighting game franchise of all time though. In fact, it's one of the highest-grossing franchises across all of media. In the modern era, its no longer controversial, despite being as over-the-top violent as ever.

All of that said, feel free, as always, to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Are you excited for the new Mortal Kombat game? Will you be picking it up when it releases, and if so, on what platform?