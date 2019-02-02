‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Artists Re-imagines John Cena As Stryker

Hi, yes, hello. It’s us again, here to sing the glory of even more of BossLogic’s incredible Mortal Kombat 11 artwork. Why, you may be asking? Because it’s flippin’ amazing and as an official member of the MK Kollective, his work is unparalleled when it comes to blending realities both with other franchises and the real world. His latest contribution? WWE superstar John Cena as none other than Stryker himself.

His latest creation is one of many, from Terry Crews as Jax, to Chris Pratt as Mr. Cage himself, Gal Gadot as a unmasked Mileena! We’re not going to lie, this artist’s talents is making us really want a new movie with the cast he keeps imagining — it’s pretty glorious!

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

What are your thoughts on John Cena as Stryker? Think it could work in a movie format? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!