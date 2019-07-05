Mortal Kombat 11 Adds Savage New Jax Brutality

NetherRealm Studios has added a new brutality into Mortal Kombat 11 for Jax that PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC players should appreciate it. More specifically, Jax has a new finisher where he puts his opponent into a sleeper hold before popping their head off. It’s not the flashiest brutality in the game, but it’s one of the best. And to unlock the brutality, all you have to do is complete a Towers of Time called “Hold That.” It’s a one character tower where you’ll need to defeat a powerful Jax, and once you do defeat said Jax, you’ll unlock the brutality, a Jax skin, and more.

The brutality is specifically called “Buffed Up,” and requires you to perform a back throw as the final hit. While performing the hit, smash 1 and 2 (or whatever the equivalent is), and bam watch Jax pop someone’s head off. Below, you can check out the brutality in action, courtesy of YouTuber Dynasty:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the tower isn’t available right now, there’s a good chance it will be recycled back in soon. In other words, keep an eye out for it if you like to play as Jax and want a new brutality for the fighter.

For those that don’t know: Major Jackson “Jax” Briggs is a cybernetically-enhanced soldier and the leader of the Outer World Investigation Agency, Earthrealm’s Special Forces unit. He made his debut back in Mortal Kombat II, and is a fan-favorite of many, even if he isn’t too great in the new installment. He’s personally not my go-to or my favorite fighter in the series — Reptile holds that honor — but I do enjoy playing as him in MK11.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it is scheduled to hit Google Stadia when the new streaming platform launches later this year.

For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, one MK fan has created an incredible mock-up showing what reptile may look like in MK11.