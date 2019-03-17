‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Cassie Cage Has An Attack That Will Make Male Players Squirm

Over the years Mortal Kombat has provided many cringe-inducing fatalities and crushing blows. And with Mortal Kombat 11: that isn’t changing. The other day we reported on Geras’ second fatality, and how it’s one of the most brutal fatalities in series’ history. However, while Geras’ fatality is pretty rough, it perhaps won’t make players with male reproductive organs squirm as much as Cassie Cage’s crushing blow in the game.

A new Mortal Kombat 11 video previewing new fatalities and brutalities from YouTuber Brian Tong has revealed that Cassie Cage can absolutely crush and destroy an opponent’s testicles with an amplified version of her nut-attack.

As you can see in the short video below (courtesy of EventHubs), in Mortal Kombat 11 Cassie Cage can punch her opponent’s tescticles, because, why not, it’s all fair game when Baraka is trying to take a bite of your brain. And sometimes, by triggering the right combo of events, the attack can be a fatal blow that results from exploded testicles.

Unfortunately, Brian Tong isn’t aware of how to trigger the devastating x-ray attack, but I’m sure players will figure it out very quickly upon launch next month.

As you may know, this isn’t the first time Cassie Cage has had this dirty move at her disposal. She also had a ball-busting attack in Mortal Kombat X, however, it wasn’t exactly the same. As for what the fatal blow will look like on a female character, we don’t know, because the video only shows it being performed on poor Sub-Zero. Presumably though, it will be similar to what NetherRealm Studios did in Mortal Kombat X.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is poised to release worldwide on April 23, priced at $59.99. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

Source: Brian Tong