‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Director Discusses the Franchise’s Biggest Misconception

Mortal Kombat games have been around for many years now with Mortal Kombat 11 being the next game in the series to be released this month. Over the course of those years, the violence in Mortal Kombat games has been one of the series’ biggest draws, but there’s a story that connects all the gory battles and events. Mortal Kombat 11’s director and the co-creator of the series, Ed Boon, says the biggest misconception surrounding the series has to do with both the violence and the story.

Speaking to Game Informer, Boon was asked what he thought the franchise’s biggest misconception was. Mortal Kombat’s already one of the most well-known fighting franchises, and its violence and brutal Fatalities are key selling points. Boon said that the violence isn’t all that the game’s about though, and that’s what he said is the biggest misconception people make.

“That it’s just about the violence,” Boon told Game Informer when asked about the franchise’s biggest misconception. “That if you took away the violence, nobody would play it.”

When asked how he gets that point across, Boon said that after you keep making games for 25 years, people will eventually stop saying that. There are still some who will say it, but Boon said it’s a harder argument to make now.

“It’s died down quite a bit, yeah,” Boon said about the misconception. “It’s a hard argument to say that people are going to buy more and more of the game every year just to see Fatalities.”

With those comments dying down, Boon added that there’s not really any other type of frequent comment that stands out or drives him nuts. He said what a lot of game developers probably think, that the Internet is so wide and varied with its voices that “at some point you just have to kind of tune it out.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on April 23rd.

