Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Support Comes to an End at NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 11 has officially reached the end of its development cycle, meaning that it will no longer be receiving any new content in the future. News of this comes directly from developer NetherRealm Studios, which announced today that over two years after MK11 released, it would be moving on to now work on a new project.

NetherRealm made the announcement regarding the end of support for Mortal Kombat 11 over on the official Twitter account for the franchise this afternoon. "NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end," the studio's statement read. The message was met with a litany of responses from fans who were sad to see support for the fighting title finally come to an end, but many also thanked NetherRealm for its work on the most recent Mortal Kombat entry.

NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end. — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) July 2, 2021

As a whole, this is a rather unsurprising confirmation to come about from NetherRealm Studios. In recent years, the studio has worked on a schedule that often sees it working on one game with substantial post-launch support for a period of roughly two years before then moving on to something new. Following the release of Mortal Kombat X, NetherRealm then went on to make Injustice 2 before then returning to MK with Mortal Kombat 11. If this pattern ends up remaining similar, then Injustice 3 seems like it could potentially be the studio's next venture.

If we're lucky, perhaps it won't take very long until we end up seeing what NetherRealm's next game will be. Within the past decade, the WB Games studio has often released a new title every two years. And while this trend will surely be coming to an end in 2021, there's the chance that its next game could release next year. Be sure to stay tuned to our ongoing coverage here at ComicBook.com for more on this future project.

So how do you feel about this announcement? Are you sad to see support for Mortal Kombat 11 coming to an end? And what would you like to see NetherRealm make next? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.