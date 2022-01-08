Mortal Kombat 11 Director Breaks Silence on New Game

Many not only expected NetherRealm Studios’ next game to be revealed by now, but to be out by now. This hasn’t happened. We are only a few months away from the three-year anniversary of Mortal Kombat 11, and the Chicago-based studio still hasn’t revealed its next game. With its latest project, NetherRealm Studios has broken its tradition of releasing a new game every other year, alternating between Mortal Kombat and Injustice. Again, the expectation was that its new game was going to be released last year, and that it would be injustice 3, but again, this didn’t happen. Not only did this now happen, but the studio was silent.

The past few months, there’s been speculation that the studio’s next game would be revealed at The Game Awards 2021, but, again, obviously, this didn’t happen. There’s still no word what the studio’s next game is or when it will be revealed, but NRS Studios’ creative director, Ed Boon, did provide an update while interacting with a curious fan, noting the team still isn’t ready to announce what it’s been working on, before explaining that there are “many more variables involved” than he can talk about.

“Really appreciate the enthusiasm for our next game and wish we were ready to announce,” said Boon. “But we aren’t yet. Many more variables involved than we are allowed to disclose.”

Obviously, this statement is quite vague. What these variables are, we don’t know. This could be in reference to reports that WB Games was recently shopped around by AT&T, which could have disrupted the studio’s development flow. This could also be in reference to the game itself and the parties involved.

If NetherRelam Studios was making Injustice 3 (like some rumors have suggested) or Mortal Kombat 12 (like other rumors have suggested) then there would presumably be no variables getting in the way. However, there have been some rumors that have claimed it’s working on a DC vs. Marvel game. If this is true, then it’s very easy to imagine what these variables are and how they would get in the way. Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation, and it sounds like that’s all we are going to get, at least for a little bit.

