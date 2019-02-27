‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveals Johnny Cage With Awesomely Brutal New Trailer

Though we knew it was likely due to a teaser from Director Ed Boon earlier this month, Johnny Cage is the latest character to be making his way back into the game with Mortal Kombat 11.

The Hollywood star with an ego and moves to make anyone take notice is back and better than ever and his reveal, courtesy of IGN, shows exactly why it’s good to have ‘ol Cage back into the fight.

There will be even more revealed later on today during a brand new “Kombat Kast” with possibly another character reveal as well. Following the last Kombat Kast that gave us our first look at the Revenant version of Jade, a new reveal is on the way which has many long-time fans rallying for their favorites. From Reptile, to Smoke, there are a lot of characters players want to see make their way onto the roster once more.

Though Johnny Cage was only just revealed, it’s definitely a possibility that there could be more than one reveal! “We LOVE how passionate MK fans are 2C their favorite fighters return. Please don’t stop that,” said director Ed Boon in a previous post. “But remember, each announcement, doesn’t mean your favorite isn’t in the game. Be patient, SO many “soon to be konfirmed” classic fighter announcements koming!”

Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

