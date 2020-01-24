Mortal Kombat 11: Every Joker Fatality Revealed

Joker is set to join Mortal Kombat 11’s roster in just a few days, but before the DC villain is made playable in the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch fighting game, developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment still have plenty to reveal and show off of the character, including his fatalities, both of which have been revealed already. If you haven’t seem them, they are as bloody as any fatality in the game, but a bit more deranged. In other words, they are perfect for the unhinged Batman villain.

The first of the two fatalities features Joker shoving a large cake into his opponents’ arms as a “FRIENDSHIP” sign falls from the sky and confetti shoots every where. Of course, the cake isn’t a cake though, rather it’s a bomb that sends the opponent flying into the air, which prompts Joker to take out his tommy gun and unleash. And of course, more gore follows. Of the two fatalities, it’s probably the more flashy one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, the other one features a crank box that Joker shoves into his opponent’s open chest. Naturally he cranks it until it bursts open and turns his opponent into a jack-in-the-box. And again, it’s pretty damn gory.

As you would expect, not everyone is loving the character’s fatalities, but, by and large, it seems like most people are happy, especially hardcore fans of the DV villain.

The Joker’s second Fatality is possibly one of the most brutal but most creative one yet. pic.twitter.com/2YFEpYjdix — 🍡🍱Mo 🍱🍡CEO of Cooler gang (@mo49alshaif) January 22, 2020

Not gonna lie, Joker’s second fatality is lame. — LNK | World’s Okayest Sub Zero Main (@Harperlarp) January 22, 2020

Joker’s Fatality in MK11 is fantastic, and is a nod to Kitana’s MK2 Friendship! pic.twitter.com/qaRQuYNrS2 — STB | Kompetitor (@TheKompetitor) January 16, 2020

“Unpredictable, violent, and incredibly dangerous, The Joker, is chaos personified,” reads an official blurb about the character. “He’s killed Robin, crippled Batgirl, and tortured and murdered countless people throughout the DC Universe. And now, he’s the latest Kombatant to join in Mortal Kombat.”

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, Joker is set to hit early access on January 28 and become fully available on February 5.

H/T, Dynasty.