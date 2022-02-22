Mortal Kombat 11 Players Discover New Hidden Secret Three Years Later

Mortal Kombat is coming up on its three-year anniversary. Many of the players — across Nintendo, Google, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms — that picked the game up at release or not long after, have since moved on from the fighting game. However, there are still plenty of Mortal Kombat fans grinding the game, whether it’s via online play or trying to uncover the various secrets that developer NetherRealm Studios has teased have yet to be discovered. In fact, we even know from the files of the game that there are secrets that haven’t been discovered, such as a secret Reptile fight.

The newly-discovered secret comes the way of a couple fans over on Twitter, who actually can’t come to a consensus on how secret this secret is. The original claim is that if you input “left up left right left up up” during the Krypt loading screen, a mysterious vulture appears. However, some users claim this vulture shows up often with no input needed. Here’s the conflict, but it’s not the final piece of the puzzle as others are claiming that while a single vulture can show up without the need of an input, the input allows for a second vulture to show up. Interestingly, you get coins if you kill it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/thethiny/status/1495907692522651648

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. Fans have long believed that if there are remaining secrets in the game that haven’t been triggered, they involve the game’s Krypt mode. Could these vultures be involved with one of these remaining secrets? Sure, but for now, we don’t know this for sure.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the 2019 game — including everything between the latest official news and the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Did you know about this MK11 secret?