New Mortal Kombat 11 Tease Divides Fans

A new Mortal Kombat 11 tease has fans divided. The latest MK game has been out since 2019 and is available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It’s been played by millions and millions and millions of fans and it’s boasted a very hardcore player base since launch that has dumped countless hours into the game. Despite all of this, there are apparently still secrets to be discovered.

Over on video game forum Reset Era, a verified developer on the game confirmed that “there are easter eggs and hidden things in Mortal Kombat 11 that nobody has discovered.” How many secrets there are and how consequential they are, we don’t know. This is the extent of the tease.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In response to this tweet some fans aren’t happy. While plenty of players are excited about the prospect of remaining secrets, others aren’t buying the tease, claiming it’s simply to keep players invested and playing.

That said, we do know for a fact that there are secrets that haven’t been triggered thanks to datamining efforts. For example, there’s a secret fight that has yet to be triggered. It’s believed this fight could involve Reptile. Meanwhile, there are also breadcrumbs in the game itself. For example, there’s a gong in the Krypt and nobody knows what it does. There are secrets, but whether there’s any beyond the ones we know about via the game’s files, we don’t know. And of course, no one has any clue how to trigger these secrets.

https://twitter.com/thethiny/status/1484869906458116096

https://twitter.com/starzilla83/status/1484928043080732683

https://twitter.com/TaviJackson100/status/1484919911046594571

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What do you think these MK11 secrets could be?