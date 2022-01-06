Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn Bloody Joker and Kotal Khan Figures Launch from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has added more bloody variants to their Mortal Kombat 11 lineup, with the Joker and Kotal Khan getting the treatment this time around. They follow standard Joker and Kotal Khan releases that dropped back in August. Pre-orders for these figures are live via the links below for $19.99 each with a release date set for March.

Mortal Kombat Wave 8 Bloody Joker 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Based off his Killer Smile Skin in Mortal Kombat 11, this incredibly detailed Joker action figure features a blood splattered design. This Mortal Kombat Wave 8 Bloody Joker 7-Inch Scale Action Figure is designed with ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing. The Joker includes a knife, his cane, and a display base.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mortal Kombat Wave 8 Bloody Kotal Kahn 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Based off his Cutter of Men skin in Mortal Kombat 11, this incredibly detailed Kotal Kahn action figure has a blood splattered design. This Mortal Kombat Wave 8 Bloody Kotal Kahn 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing. Kotal Kahn includes his sword and a display base.

Note that McFarlane Toys recently dropped more Spawn figures in their MK11 line, and they went heavy on the blood splatter there as well. Mortal Kombat Spawn Wave 3 figures include Malefik Spawn in his Bloody Disciple skin and Spawn in his Classic McFarlane Skin.

Both MK11 Spawn figures are 7-inch scale and include up to 22 points of articulation. The Malefik Spawn also includes two Necroplasm Flames and a base while the Classic Spawn includes his Spawn Axe and a base. Pre-orders for Malefix Spawn are available here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for February. Classic Spawn is also available here at Entertainment Earth for the same price.

On a related note, McFarlane Toys recently opened up pre-orders for wave 2 of their Spawn series, adding Soul Crusher, Cy-Gor, She-Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn and Dark Redeemer figures. Gunslinger Spawn is a repaint of this Target exclusive with a new Gatling gun accessory. Dark Redeemer is a repaint of the Wave 1 Redeemer figure. All of the figures are 7-inch scale with up to 22 points of articulation and a weapon accessory. Pre-orders can be found in the links below.