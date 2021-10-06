Mortal Kombat 11 Director Reveals Surprising Character That Was Almost a Guest Fighter

One of the things people love about Mortal Kombat is the guest characters it adds via DLC. In Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games added Rambo, Robocop, The Joker, Terminator, and Spawn, and as you would expect, these additions were big hits. That said, it sounds like one of these characters may have been added at the expense of adding Buffy Summers of Buffy the Vampire Slayer fame.

Over on Twitter, Mortal Kombat co-creator and current creative director Ed Boon, revealed that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer character has been thrown around as a possible DLC character over the years. Whether or not the character was in contention for a Mortal Kombat 11 DLC character slot, isn’t specified, but Boon notes that “her name has come up many times.”

“Trust me, her name has come up many times (over the years) in our conversations about possible guests in Mortal Kombat,” said Ed Boon in a quote-tweet.

Unfortunately, this is all Boon divulges. If this changes, we will of course update the story accordingly. In the meantime, don’t expect the character to come to Mortal Kombat 11, as the game is no longer receiving new content. That said, according to a few rumors, NetherRealm Studios is, contrary to popular belief, not working on Injustice 3, but Mortal Kombat 12. This seems unlikely, but if it’s true, then we may see Buffy Summers and Shaggy sooner rather than later.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see Buffy Summers in a future Mortal Kombat game?

