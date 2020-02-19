Mortal Kombat 11 Patch Fixes Several Joker Issues

NetherRealm Studios released a new update for Mortal Kombat 11 this week that included many changes for certain characters with several of those reserved for the Joker alone. Numerous problems involving Joker’s different attacks and how they interact with different situations were resolved, so players who’ve been practicing the Joker since the DLC character released should notice some changes in gameplay. Nine other fighters were affected by the same update with similar balance adjustments and bugfixes.

Aside from the changes exclusive to different characters, NetherRealm’s patch also included a general change for a rare issue that could affect multiple fighters.

“Fixed a rare issue that could occur after a Getup Forward Roll has been interrupted that could cause characters to move through each other when performing certain attacks (e.g. Jade’s Blazing Nitro Kick),” the patch notes said.

You can find the full list of changes below with the Joker fixes highlighted towards the bottom.

Character Specific Adjustments

Erron Black – Grip Slam (Away+Back Punch) had its hit reaction adjusted and has 1 more frame of hit advantage

Erron Black – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Netherbeast Trap to teleport the opponent to the center of the arena after being hit with specific timing

Jacqui Briggs – Danger Zone (Front Kick, Front Kick) can no longer hit opponents while they are in an invincible knocked down state

Jax – Fixed an issue that was causing Heat Missile to disappear if he is hit during its active frames

Kano – The ground reaction to the first attack of Cheeky Swipes (Getup / Block Attack Up + Back Punch) now has an increased victim region & its air reaction has increased gravity

Kano – The ground reaction to Scarred (Back Punch) now has an increased victim region & Deadly Digger (Back Punch, Back Kick) has slightly increased range

Kotal Kahn – Pinned Down (Fatal Blow) had its first attack’s hit reaction adjusted against an airborne opponent and has an increased hit region on the second attack while the opponent is in a combo

Kung Lao – The ground reaction to the first attack of Flip Kick (Getup / Block Attack Up + Front Kick) now has an increased victim region & its air reaction has increased gravity and the second attack has 4 more active frames

Shang Tsung – Crushing Palm (Jump Up + Back Punch) can now be properly cancelled into Sternum Breaker (Front Kick)

Nightwolf – Fixed an issue that was causing Ancestral Light to have its active frames removed if he is hit during its active frames

Terminator – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Terminator to move quickly across the screen if he performed a cancel into Killing Machine while in close proximity to an opponent performing Breakaway with specific timing

Joker – Back Throw now requires the correct input for the opponent to Throw Escape

Joker – Jumping Jester no longer causes full block damage when it is Flawless Blocked

Joker – Fixed an issue that was causing Getting Lit to have its initial active frames removed if he is interrupted at specific timing

Joker – Fixed rare issue that could cause Joker to move quickly across the screen if he performed a cancel into Batsy-Poo while in close proximity to an opponent performing Breakaway with specific timing

Joker – Fixed rare issue that could cause Batsy Pew Pew to auto-correct if he is interrupted with specific timing

Joker – Fixed issue with C C D D E G E C Amplify not being possible if another button is pressed while holding down Back Kick button

Joker – Getting Lit Amplified & C C D D E G E C Amplified can now be performed without holding down their respective attack buttons

Joker – Getting Lit and Getting Lit Amplified now correctly displays Punish instead of Kounter when hit during recovery frames

Joker – Ta-Da (Hop Attack) can no longer be done at specific timing to remove its landing recovery frames

Joker – Fixed a rare issue with KAPOW follow-up hits not comboing correctly in certain situations

Joker – Smile (Fatal Blow) can no longer be delayed longer then intended after its armor absorbs an attack

Joker – Fixed an issue that allowed Together Forever Brutality to trigger from Getting Lit Amplified

Mortal Kombat 11’s next DLC character, Spawn, will have his gameplay revealed soon during the game’s upcoming Final Kombat event.