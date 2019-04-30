Mortal Kombat 11 PC Patch Now Live

Mortal Kombat 11 players on PlayStation 4 were recently treated to the game’s big patch that brought tons of tweaks to the Towers of Time as well as various bug fixes and the Community Gift that grants everybody all sorts of free in-game money. That said, NetherRealm Studios did note that PS4 user would be the first to receive the update, which they have, and that the other platforms would be taken care of as the patches became ready. Luckily, those on PC now have the update that includes the adjustments, fixes, and free monies.

Over on the Mortal Kombat subreddit, the devs outlined everything that has been changed in the PC version of the recently released game. Much of it is the same as the PS4 version’s update, but there are a few aspects that are specific to PC. All of these changes can be found in the patch notes below.

General Gameplay Adjustments

Fixed an exploit that allowed for more than one variation of a character to be set as default, which could then result in an online desync when trying to select that character

Fixed a rare issue that occurred if the user lost internet connectivity while customizing their character, which would sometimes result in that variation being saved with some items being locked

Fixed a rare issue that was affecting some user progression after using Kenshi’s blindfold in the Krypt to fully drain their Soul Fragments

Move list and frame data corrections

Integrated launch day gameplay server-side data

Adjustments to online match-making

Adjustments to AI

Fixed a source of online desyncs

Fixed a rare crash involving trying to use quick moves list in story mode

Fixed a rare crash in the Totem Pole tower in The Gauntlet

Fixed a crash related to pausing and unpausing the game

Fixed an issue where accepting an invite while in Local Character Select could cause a crash

Fixed an issue where deactivating Frost’s DLC after finishing chapter 4 would lock the character

Fixed an issue where the game could hang when using OBS with G-Sync or FreeSync

Corrected some incorrect instruction text in tutorial mode

Kitana’s Fans will no longer sometimes remain invisible if she is interrupted out of Edenian Fade with specific timing

Hotfix server data will no longer sometimes become invalid when the game is booted up online

Fixed a rare crash involving using a consumable near a chest in The Krypt

Increased rewards for breakables in The Krypt

Adjusted rewards from AI Battle mode

Increased Koin rewards for winning Ranked Matches

Mouse and Keyboard fixes

Fixed several issues with FXAA

Small localization updates

Towers of Time Adjustments

Adjusted AI difficulty curve

Further opponent health reductions in higher level Towers

Performing a Fatal Blow while standing in an active modifier will no longer sometimes cause unexpected behavior or a crash

Ice based modifiers will no longer attempt to freeze players during invalid states

Adjusted and removed modifiers from many Daily Towers

Increased Koin Rewards for kompleting Towers and Tower Platforms

Increased Dragon Challenge Koin rewards

Increased post fight Koin rewards

Increased amount of Hearts earned from Fatalities, Brutalities, and Mercies

Lowered modifier damage for many modifiers

Adjusted the lifespan of several modifiers

Dramatically increased cooldowns on Tag Assist modifiers

Fixed a missing Reduced Damage modifier in The Gauntlet

Several Gift/Curse Modifiers are now considered projectiles allowing them to interact with moves that affect projectiles as intended

Adjusted Gauntlet difficulty and progression requirements

Disabled Konsumables now work with all intended modifiers

Improved targeting for several Konsumables

Sektor Hunter Killer Protocol Modifier is now disabled by the Rocket Disabler Konsumable

Corrected some multipliers on Augments for some characters which were inconsistent with others

Fixed incorrect Armor interactions with some Modifiers

Decreased Konsumable cooldowns for players

“The Community Gift has been distributed via the above update for PC players that has 500,000 Koins, 1,000 Souls, 1,000 Time Crystals, 500 Hearts, as a thank you. Please make sure you log in and claim your Community Gift by May 6, 2019, at 8 am CST/6 am PST. Community Gifts will be sent out for Xbox and Switch players with their respective updates. We appreciate your patience!”

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the latest installment in the fighting franchise, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Has the team at NetherRealm done enough to solve the difficulty issues in Mortal Kombat 11? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

