‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Is Looking Into Adding Cross-Play

Mortal Kombat 11 will not have cross-play functionality at launch, but it’s something NetherRealm Studios is looking into, and hopes to support in the future.

The news comes way of Game Designer on the project Derek Kirtzic (via Wccftech), who played coy when asked whether the upcoming fighting game would dabble in the emerging and popular feature.

More specifically, Kirtzic said that NetherRealm Studios has nothing to share on the topic of cross-play at the moment, but it’s something the team is actively looking into. Further, while it won’t be live for launch, it could come sometime post-launch.

Given the fact that Mortal Kombat 11 is running on Unreal Engine tech — a highly-modified version of the engine, but the engine nonetheless — it’s easy to imagine NetherRelam adding the feature as Epic Games roles out cross-play features for the engine throughout the year.

Of course, adding cross-play isn’t as simple as hitting a button and pulling a switch. It takes work and money, and right now with Sony not 100 percent playing ball on cross-play — though it’s slowly starting to — it may not be worth the investment, at least not at the moment.

However, it would a nice feature to have in the game. Fighting games are popular, but in the more mainstream market, they are a bit more niche compared to other genres. And thus it’s not always easy to find somebody on your friends list playing. However, if you open up the potential player base with cross-play, it could allow many gamers to actually play a fighting game with friends for once.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any delays, except for the Nintendo Switch slew specifically, which according to one retailer, won’t hit at the same time as other platforms.

For more on the highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to peep all if our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should NetherRealm Studios add cross-play?