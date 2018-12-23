‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Director Shuts Down Newest Roster Leak

Right now, we only know of three fighters that will be in Mortal Kombat 11: Raiden (Dark Raiden), Scorpion, and Shao Kahn. It also looks like Spawn will be in it, and maybe a new character called The Oracle, but neither of these two have been confirmed. So, even if you count the two in-question fighters, that leaves us only knowing five characters in the roster, which means we still don’t know a huge chunk of who will be featured in the game at launch.

That said, recently a new leaked emerged and started to gain some traction, but unfortunately series’ director Ed Boon has confirmed it’s fake.

😂Ha! Bring that tweet up after you see the real roster & lets see what you say then! 😂 //t.co/xIB5Iy4wPy — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 22, 2018

Interestingly, Boon also made a joking tweet that included confirming that Kenshi is in the game. It’s obviously a joke and not an official confirmation, but if you know Boon, you know he’s right up there with the masters of teasing. I’m not saying this is a tease, Boon is simply having a laugh and pulling the leg of some fans, but it could be. Maybe. Probably not. But what better way to tease something and get people speculating than with a tease masqueraded as a joke?

Sandra Bullock staring in KENSHI: A Mortal Kombat origin story.#KenshiKonfirmed pic.twitter.com/GS53oIDXog — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 22, 2018

As you may know, Kenshi is Boon’s second favorite fighter in the series, so it’s always a good bet to assume he will be in the game.

That all said, the way Boon almost mocks the roster leak — rather than just simply confirming it’s a fake — has some fans wondering if it means the roster is way off. If it is, does that mean we won’t be seeing some of the staples and expected inclusions the roster leak lists? Will Mortal Kombat 11 take some risks and change things up for its roster? I’m not sure, I’d say that would be looking into the way Boon replies too much. But it’s possible.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is slated to release on April 23, 2019.

