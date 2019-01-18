‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Seemingly Confirms Reptile

Yesterday, developer NetherRealm Studio revealed a slab of new Mortal Kombat 11 characters, many of which are brand-new faces for the series. Unfortunately of this bunch, there was no reveal of Reptile, one of the more popular and recognizable fighters in the series.

But that doesn’t mean the somewhat series staple won’t be in the game. In fact, NetherRealm Studios seemingly confirmed the fighter will be present while speaking to DualShockers‘ Zack Potter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, Art Director Steve Beran talked about one of the game’s new Towers of Time features that allow you to choose from a variety of different modifiers to help through any given battle. For example, there are tag team modifiers that allow you to use different characters to progress through the tower.

So, during a battle you can activate the tag functionality that would allow another fighter to enter the stage to help for a bit before retreating back.

“She [Skarlet] comes in, throws a few blows, and then hops back out,” said Beran.

The Art Director continued, and in the process, seemingly confirmed Reptile.

“Then there’s certain things like you can activate Reptile’s Acid Ball. It’s very nostalgic. You have these helpers, if you will. It’s a blast and we’re really happy about that.”

Now, it’s important to note this isn’t official confirmation, but it’s basically the next best thing. Besides, I don’t think it will surprise many that Reptile will be in the game. Syzoth debuted in the original Arcade game as an unplayable secret boss, before coming playable in Mortal Kombat II.

If you want, you can read more about the character — who was famously created in a KFC drive-thru — by clicking right here.

While we know that Reptile is most likely in Mortal Kombat 11, we don’t know what he will look like or play like. Surely, both will be similar to previous games, but who knows, maybe NetherRealm Studios is changing up the character a bit.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. It is poised to release worldwide on April 23, priced at $59.99 USD.

For more news and coverage on the fighting game, click here.