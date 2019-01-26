‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fan Art Brings Sonya Blade’s Exo Suit Style to Life

Anupam Arts is back at it again with another of his incredible creations showing off what some of our favorite names in entertainment would look like as popular video game, movie, books, and TV show characters. In this instance, it’s Sophie Arvebrink as Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11 exo style.

Now that WWE’s Rhonda Rousey is officially confirmed to be the voice behind the iconic fighter in the upcoming title, it’s hard not to be a little excited about this long-standing character in the franchise. If you want to see an incredible fan edit of her as the character she’s portraying, you can check that out right here.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

