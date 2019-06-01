Spawn Confirmed for Mortal Kombat 11 DLC

Today, as it promised it would, NetherRealm Studios revealed the first Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 11, which includes Shang Tsung, Sindel, Nightwolf, Spawn, and two other characters, which NetherRealm seems to suggest will be guest characters. Obviously, Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Sindel are all classic Mortal Kombat characters, but Spawn is a pretty crazy addition, but not a very surprising one since Todd McFarlane leaked his inclusion last year.

At the moment, there’s no word when Spawn will be revealed. The trailer above unfortunately only features Shang Tsung gameplay, nobody else. Meanwhile, there’s no word when Spawn or any other DLC fighter will release, besides Shang Tsung, who will be available in early access on June 18 to Kombat Pack owners. Then, a week later, the fighter will be available as a standalone purchase for everyone else.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, earlier this year the game’s DLC roster leaked, courtesy of in-game files. And so far, the leak looks accurate. Spawn, Sindel, and Nightwolf are all mentioned in the leak. Assuming the leak is accurate — and again, it looks like it is — the remaining DLC characters are Joker, Sheeva, Ash Williams, Fujin and Terminator.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the popular fighting game, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, if you haven’t already, also check out our official review of the game to find out why it’s one of the best in the series.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from the review. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited to see Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11?