‘Mortal Kombat 11’s Story Reportedly Has Multiple Endings

According to a new report, Mortal Kombat 11’s story mode will have multiple endings.

The news comes way of KomboBreakerZ, who revealed that multiple endings was confirmed by none other than Creative Director Ed Boon during a recent interview with the outlet.

In a recent interview @noobde confirmed that there will be multiple endings for story mode. So replay value is definitely something at the top of NetherRealms list for mk11. What if different endings unlock secret characters? #Mortalkombat11 #MK11Reveal #MK11 pic.twitter.com/8e598HuBIk — KomboBreakerZ [KBZ] (@KomboBreakerZz) January 22, 2019

As of right now, neither developer NetherRealm Studios nor publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have confirmed that Mortal Kombat 11’s story will have multiple endings, but unless there was a miscommunication in the aforementioned interview, it seems like it’s basically been confirmed for them.

Of course, the idea that the game would have multiple endings isn’t super surprising, after all, Mortal Kombat X’s story mode had multiple endings. The real question is: how many will Mortal Kombat 11 have, and how substantial will each be? Are we looking at simply, additional secret endings? Or larger different endings depending on some type of decision made by players?

Personally, I’ve never been drawn to Mortal Kombat for its story mode, which like all fighting games, isn’t very good. And in the case of Mortal Kombat specifically, is all over the place and makes absolutely no sense at this point.

That said, it will be interesting to see if NetherRealm Studios is investing more in the game’s story mode, which is a great mode for casual players to enjoy. Injustice 2, the developer’s last game, notably sunk its teeth into storytelling a bit more than some previous titles from the Chicago-based team, so it’s possible Mortal Kombat 11 will continue this trend.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing — barring any delays — the fighting game will release across every platform, worldwide, on April 23, priced at $59.99 USD.

For more information and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage for the title by clicking here.