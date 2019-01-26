This ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Sub-Zero Fan Art Is Giving Us Chills

Every since the Mortal Kombat 11 big reveal earlier this month, the fighter community has been ablaze with excitement! Some fans are airing out their hype in creative ways, such as cosplay and fan art, and this latest Sub-Zero piece is no exception!

We’ve covered this artist known as ‘MizurioOfficial’ in the past — quite a bit in fact — and for good reason. Their attention to detail is incredible and the way they mashup concepts is just stunningly perfect, it’s difficult to not share.

Videos by ComicBook.com

His latest inspiration came from the official announcement that model Tony Chung was the face of Sub-Zero in the upcoming Mortal Kombat game, and that was enough to get those creative juices flowing. And … fair. Not that I’m saying in particular about anything at all (crickets), but have you seen the model? I can only draw stick figures, but I’d Picasso it up for this dude:

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming fighter so far? Think the new redesigns could work in a movie format? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!