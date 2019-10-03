Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals Terminator’s Story Ending

Developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have revealed — via Gamer’s Little Playground — the story ending for Terminator in Mortal Kombat 11, in other words the ending the character gets when beating Klassic Tower. As you may know, the DLC character hasn’t released yet, and won’t until next week, however, many have already gotten their hands on early-access builds of the character (spoilers for Terminator’s ending ahead).

Terminator’s ending reveals that he first appeared in the Mortal Kombat universe following an unexplained, freak accident. That said, it didn’t take long for the killing-machine to adapt. Soon Terminator deduced that killing Kronika and taking her Hourglass was the best way to achieve his mission, so he quickly went on a war path with the aim of taking her down. His goal? To destroy humanity so machines would prevail.

However, while Terminator managed to defeat Kronika, every time he would reboot time, nothing would change: the war between humans and machines always ended the same, with their mutual destruction. So, rather then continue to repeat these foolish attempts at rewriting history, Terminator used the Hourglass to build a new future where machines and humans work together rather than fight. That said, to preserve this future, Terminator knew no one else could find out about the hourglass, which is why he ended his life via the Sea of Blood, so his machine brain with its information stored on it, was destroyed.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, Terminator is set to join the game on October 8 via the Kombat Pack. He will be the game’s third DLC character.

For more news, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to peep all of our past and latest coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Mortal Kombat and why Jade mains are the best. What do you think of Terminator's story ending? Personally, I appreciate how wholesome it is. Plus, that Wargames reference is pretty awesome.