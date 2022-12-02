Mortal Kombat Director Has Some Disappointing News for Fans

Ed Boon, the creator and director of Mortal Kombat and Injustice at NetherRealm Studios, has some disappointing news for fans of both series. The Game Awards is next week and there have been rumblings and speculation NetherRealm Studios will unveil its new game at the show as it did in 2018 when it revealed Mortal Kombat 11 to the world. That said, while this speculation was reasonable, it's apparently off the mark. How do we know? Well, Boon himself has confirmed as much.

Taking to Twitter, Boon confirmed the studio will not be revealing its next game this coming Thursday. We still don't know what this mystery game is, but according to rumors, it's Mortal Kombat 12. That said, it's also possible it's Injustice 3 or something new, but if this is the case, then the growing number of rumors must be inaccurate.

"Four years ago at the Game Awards, we managed to pull off a surprise announcement of Mortal Kombat 11, which turned out great," reads a tweet from Boon. Perhaps too great, as many assumed we'd repeat that trick for our next game. Thank you for the anticipation, but we're not ready to announce the next NRS game yet."

Unfortunately, Boon doesn't bolster this with any indication of when the game will be ready to reveal. Many assumed it would be next month because it's the 30-year anniversary of Mortal Kombat, but it looks like the stars didn't align for the Chicago-based studio.

While Boon does not have anything new to tease about the game, he did have the following to say earlier this year:

"I can say that for 10 years, we were releasing Mortal Kombat and Injustice, Mortal Kombat and Injustice," said Boon at the time. "When we broke that pattern, there was a lot of speculation of what we would be doing next. I can tell you there was a reason for it, and when we announce our next game, it'll make a lot more sense. At this point, I'll get in a lot of trouble if I say anything more."