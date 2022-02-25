Mortal Kombat Creator Teases NetherRealm Studios’ Next Game

NetherRealm Studios boss Ed Boon — the creator of both Mortal Kombat and Injustice — has teased the Chicago-based studio’s next game, and it sounds like it’s neither Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3, like various rumors have suggested in the past. In 2011, NetherRealm Studios released Mortal Kombat (Mortal Kombat 9), which rebooted the series. Two years later in 2013, it released Injustice: Gods Among Us. Two years from here, in 2015, it released Mortal Kombat X. In 2017, Injustice 2 was released, and in 2019, Mortal Kombat 11. For roughly a decade, NRS was releasing games every other year, alternating between Mortal Kombat and Injustice. The expectation was that in 2021, Injustice 3 would release. This didn’t happen. It’s now 2022, and not only has the studio’s next game not been released, but it’s not even been revealed, which brings us to today, when Boon teased what the studio is working on.

According to Boon, “there was a reason” for the studio breaking its release pattern. To this end, Boon notes that when he and co. announce their next game, “it’ll make a lot more sense.” Right after this, Boon cuts himself off from saying anything further.

“I can say that for 10 years, we were releasing Mortal Kombat and Injustice, Mortal Kombat and Injustice,” said Boon. “When we broke that pattern, there was a lot of speculation of what we would be doing next. I can tell you there was a reason for it, and when we announce our next game, it’ll make a lot more sense. At this point, I’ll get in a lot of trouble if I say anything more.”

As you can see, there’s nothing here that points to what the studio is working on, but the “it’ll make a lot more sense” makes it sound like it won’t be just another Mortal Kombat or Injustice game. Is it a DC vs. Marvel game? Probably not, but we can hope.

H/T, Game Informer.