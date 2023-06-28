Mortal Kombat 2 Officially Begins Filming

Filming on Mortal Kombat 2 is officially underway in Australia. It had already been revealed that the movie was set to begin filming this month, but producer James Wan confirmed on his Instagram Story that filming has started. The news should not come as a huge surprise, as Todd Garner shared a cast seat for Baraka earlier in the week. Mortal Kombat 2 does not currently have a release date, but hopefully things will progress quickly now that filming on the movie has officially started.

Mortal Kombat 2 is expected to pick up shortly after the events of 2021's Mortal Kombat live-action reboot. The film featured a number of fan favorite Mortal Kombat characters, including Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Sonya Blade, Jax, and Raiden. However, the film's central focus was Cole Young, a new character created specifically for the movie. Cole quickly becomes one of Raiden's warriors to protect Earthrealm, and it's revealed at the end of the film that he is a direct descendant of Scorpion. The movie ends with Earthrealm's forces successfully defeating Shang Tsung's warriors of Outworld. As Shang Tsung and Raiden prepare for the next tournament, it's revealed that they will be seeking out additional warriors, with Raiden's next recruit being Johnny Cage.

At this time, details about Mortal Kombat 2's story have been kept fairly quiet. Johnny Cage was a major character in the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie, and many fans were surprised that the character did not have a role to play in the reboot. This time around, Cage is being played by actor Karl Urban, and it seems like a safe bet that he'll be a major character once again. The sequel will see the return of several Kombatants from the first movie, as well as many Mortal Kombat favorites that did not appear. In addition to Karl Urban, Mortal Kombat 2 will also see the debuts of Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Ana Thu Ngyen as Queen Sindel, and Martyn Ford as Shao Khan.

