Mortal Kombat Fans Want Ryan Reynolds as Johnny Cage
Johnny Cage played a major role in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film, but the character was notably absent from the 2021 reboot. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD. The character's presence was teased at the end of the film, however, as protagonist Cole Young quit his job to head to Los Angeles, seemingly to recruit Cage for the Mortal Kombat tournament. Cage's face is obscured on a poster in Cole's gym, as the character likely hasn't been cast. With that in mind, a number of fans have been making their voices heard on social media, with many hoping to see Ryan Reynolds take on the role. The Pokemon: Detective Pikachu star is no stranger to video game adaptations, so it certainly seems possible!
Would you like to see Reynolds play Johnny Cage? Do you think the actor would be a good fit for the role? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Ryan Reynolds as Johnny Cage!
ryan reynolds as johnny cage please 🤞🏼— mamacita 🌶 (@eww_sabrina) April 27, 2021
Apparently people want Ryan Reynolds to play Johnny Cage in the next MK movie and as a Johnny Cage main I absolutely approve pic.twitter.com/RKVGVOcsK9— Tea 🌙🔮 (@PumpkinTeacup) April 27, 2021
@MKMovie Ryan Reynolds should play #JohnnyCage in the next movie... would be perfect for role...— Grayson (@richs767) April 27, 2021
Saw Mortal Kombat.
I'd say it's a really good mid-tier movie. @RyanReynolds Johnny Cage let's go— Sir (@69wanders) April 27, 2021
Campaign to make Ryan Reynolds Johnny cage for the next MK movie— Ganja Hashira 🍃🌿 (@Ball4Life305) April 26, 2021
@Todd_Garner don’t cast the miz as Johnny cage I hope Ryan Reynolds the guy who played dead pool he would be cool at playing Johnny cage— bowser254 (@bowser254xbox) April 26, 2021
@RyanReynolds can you play Johnny Cage cause Kano is dead and there isn’t anyone to carry that cast— Hombre de la Hora (@hotroddys) April 25, 2021
If Ryan Reynolds don’t play Johnny cage prolly want watch the second one— jimmy castano (@jrcastano13) April 26, 2021