Mortal Kombat Fans Want Ryan Reynolds as Johnny Cage

Johnny Cage played a major role in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film, but the character was notably absent from the 2021 reboot. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD. The character's presence was teased at the end of the film, however, as protagonist Cole Young quit his job to head to Los Angeles, seemingly to recruit Cage for the Mortal Kombat tournament. Cage's face is obscured on a poster in Cole's gym, as the character likely hasn't been cast. With that in mind, a number of fans have been making their voices heard on social media, with many hoping to see Ryan Reynolds take on the role. The Pokemon: Detective Pikachu star is no stranger to video game adaptations, so it certainly seems possible!

Would you like to see Reynolds play Johnny Cage? Do you think the actor would be a good fit for the role? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Ryan Reynolds as Johnny Cage!