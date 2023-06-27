Mortal Kombat 2 Confirms Another Fan Favorite Character

When Mortal Kombat 2 releases in theaters, the movie will see several Kombatants that did not appear in the previous film. So far, several characters have been confirmed, including Johnny Cage (Karl Urban), Jade (Tati Gabrielle), and Queen Sindel (Ana Thu Ngyen). Producer Todd Garner has now confirmed that Baraka will also be joining the cast! Garner revealed that information in a photo posted to Twitter which contained a seat on set with Baraka's name on it. Notably, the actor was not revealed, so fans will just have to speculate until we get additional information.

The Tweet from Garner can be found embedded below.

Garner's Tweet marks the first confirmation that Baraka will appear in the film, but the character was rumored alongside several other fighters back in April. Fittingly enough, Baraka first appeared in the Mortal Kombat II video game, which released back in 1993. In the 30 years since, Baraka has returned in several other Mortal Kombat games, where he has acted as one of the villains. Baraka is a member of the Tarkata race, and has been a loyal servant of Shao Khan. Baraka's trademark characteristics are his sharp and menacing teeth, as well as the long blades that protrude from his forearms. It will be interesting to see how that appearance translates to the film, but hopefully Warner Bros. can make him look as creepy as he does in the games!

Filming on Mortal Kombat 2 began earlier this month. The film is a direct sequel to the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot, and should pick up where the previous movie left off. At the end of Mortal Kombat, the forces of Shang Tsung were defeated by Raiden's recruits, which included Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, and original character Cole Young. The heroes set out to recruit Johnny Cage, but the character was not actually shown, leading to a lot of speculation about who would play him in the sequel. Several names were tossed around, including Ryan Reynolds, before Karl Urban was announced for the role.

