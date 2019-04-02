‘Mortal Kombat’ Fan Reimagines Original Game in 3D

With Mortal Kombat 11 only a few weeks away, fans are gearing up to take on each other in epic, bloody fashion. Considering the advancements in technology since the the early days of the series, it’s always fun to look back at what the franchise used to be like when it came to its appearance. After all, the 2D days, while featuring those sweet photorealistic graphics, were still only in two dimensions. However, this has prompted one devoted fan to reimagine what the original Mortal Kombat game from 1992 would look like if it had an extra dimension added to it, and the results are pretty fantastic.

YouTube user Bitplex recently uploaded their creation to the video-sharing platform. In the footage, we can see the the classic Mortal Kombat title in an entirely new way as a camera pans around the various arenas. During this time, we are also able to see the game’s characters and their glorious fatalities, all set to an appropriate track that goes perfectly with the action.

“Mortal Kombat is one of my favourites in the series,” Bitplex said in the video description. “I’m proud to present this video as a homage to all of the beautiful artwork, level design, characters and music that was created for this game. What an outstanding, timeless classic!”

As for the upcoming experience, Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about all of this? Would you love to see the original Mortal Kombat completely remastered for today’s hardware, or are the current games doing a good job on their own? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

