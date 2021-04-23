Mortal Kombat Movie Trailer Gets a Felt Remake from Adult Swim

✖

The Mortal Kombat live-action reboot is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max later this week, but some fans might be a bit too intimidated to watch the film's red band trailer. To ease viewers into it, Adult Swim and Warner Bros. have released an all-new "felt trailer" for the movie, featuring all the extreme violence you'd expect to see from Mortal Kombat, but with actors like Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada recreated as felt puppets! There's still plenty of blood, but it's a lot cuter this time around. Mortal Kombat fans will definitely want to check it out for themselves!

The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below, while the actual red band trailer can be found at the top of this page.

Not ready for the red band? Ease into Mortal Kombat with the felt band trailer. @MKMovie [ad] pic.twitter.com/xOqPzJYxIE — adultswim (@adultswim) April 20, 2021

With its 'R' rating, the Mortal Kombat reboot should offer a much greater level of violence than previous live-action takes have featured. As such, this is a really clever way to promote the film! It's perfect for the Adult Swim audience, and it should help get fans even more excited for the upcoming movie. The felt versions of each Kombatant are really well made, offering perfect depictions of each character. When Scorpion is performing a "Felt-ality" on Goro, it really does look like the version of the character played by Sanada.

Of course, violence doesn't necessarily translate to quality, so fans will have to see the film and judge for themselves whether Mortal Kombat lives up to the history of the series. So far, the reboot looks promising, and it seems that the film will offer a faithful take on its source material, from the nationalities of each actor, to the conflict between Sub-Zero and Scorpion. It certainly looks like the kind of Mortal Kombat movie that franchise fans will enjoy.

The Mortal Kombat film reboot will release in theaters and on HBO Max April 23rd. Readers can find out more by checking out the rest of ComicBook.com's coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

What do you think of the Mortal Kombat felt trailer? Are you kounting down the days until the movie reboot releases? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!