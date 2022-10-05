Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal

Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.

In a recent message on social media, Boon informed fans that the reveal of NetherRealm's next game won't be happening in tandem with the 30th-anniversary celebration of Mortal Kombat. This coming weekend, the original Mortal Kombat will turn 30 years old, and as such, some fans expected that this anniversary could coincide with NetherRealm announcing its next game. As Boon has now stated, though, this won't come to fruition as the studio instead wants to celebrate Mortal Kombat on its own before unveiling what's next.

PSA/FYI We know a lot of you are excited about the next NRS game announcement & it will happen in due time. But first it all about 30 years of Mortal Kombat. That's what we're going to celebrate and focus on.



Our next game announcement will be separate from MK30 ❤️ — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 5, 2022

"We know a lot of you are excited about the next [NetherRealm Studios] game announcement and it will happen in due time. But first [it's] all about 30 years of Mortal Kombat," Boon said on Twitter. "That's what we're going to celebrate and focus on. Our next game announcement will be separate from MK30."

Although this statement from Boon doesn't provide any specific clarification on when NetherRealm's next game will be announced, it does at least make it known that fans shouldn't expect any news to arrive in the coming days. In all likelihood, though, it does seem like NetherRealm could unveil its next project at some point before 2022 wraps up, especially since the studio has been so strangely silent over the better part of the past year.

What game are you hoping to see NetherRealm release next? Do you think that the studio will stick to making Injustice and Mortal Kombat titles, or could it create something else entirely? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.