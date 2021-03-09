Mortal Kombat Kung Lao Figure With Friendship Rabbit Is up for Pre-Order

Storm Collectibles has opened up pre-orders for a figure of Kung Lao that's based on his appearance in the 1993 game Mortal Kombat II. The figure looks great, but we really love that they included the Friendship rabbit as an accessory.

The Mortal Kombat Kunk Lao figure measures roughly 7.5-inches tall, and includes 2 interchangeable head sculpts, 5 swappable hands, a hat with slash effect, a hat for wearing and rabbit magic, and a damage blood effect piece. Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $79.99 with free shipping slated for September. You can check out additional figures in Storm Collectibles Mortal Kombat lineup right here.

"Kung Lao's ancestor the Great Kung Lao was defeated by Goro 500 years ago in the pivotal match that saw Shang Tsung attain control of the Mortal Kombat tournament. To him this contest is about more than Eathrealm's freedom. His life's goal has been to slay Goro and win the tournament, thus restoring his family's honor. After being defeated by Liu Kang in a qualifying bout, he disguised himself as one of Shang Tsung's guards to gain admittance. Kung Lao believes he is ready for the challenge. The time to avenge his ancestor is at hand."

Don't forget that a new Mortal Kombat movie is on the way! Mortal Kombat is set to premiere on April 16th. Upon release, it will be available in both theaters and via HBO Max. For more coverage on the reboot and all things Mortal Kombat, click here.

