Mortal Kombat Reboot Fan Poster Shows What Hiroyuki Sanada Could Look Like as Scorpion

More casting decisions for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie were recently announced with the movie finding its Scorpion and Shang Tsung. This naturally led to the transition from wondering which actors would play which roles to imagining what the chosen actors would look like as those characters now that they’ve been confirmed. It’ll be awhile before we get to see what Scorpion will look like in the Mortal Kombat movie, but thanks to some fan art, we now have an idea of what Hiroyuki Sanada may look like in that role.

Following the announcement from earlier in the week that both Shang Tsung and Scorpion had found their actors, well-known fan casting and mash-up artist BossLogic shared his take on Sanada as Scorpion. The Japanese actor who’s best known for his martial arts roles and has been in films like Avengers: Endgame and The Wolverine as well as HBO’s Westworld was one of the two actors named in this week’s announcements. BossLogic’s Scorpion leans on the version of Sanada Westworld fans have seen albeit with the fiery details of Scorpion.

Along with the casting decision for Scorpion, Shang Tsung’s actor was also announced. That role will be filled by Chin Han who joins other actors and actresses such as Mehcad Brooks and Sisi Stringer as others who have similarly been drafted to play some of the most famous characters in the Mortal Kombat series. This fan art showing Sanada as Scorpion isn’t the first piece of artwork BossLogic has created in the wake of these casing announcements and it certainly won’t be the last since there are many more roles to be filled.

It’s unclear just how many more characters will be announced since there are so many in the Mortal Kombat franchise to go through. It makes it even more difficult to figure out who will be in the film since nothing about the movie’s plot has really been revealed yet. Lewis Tan is another actor who is expected to be in the new movie, though it’s unclear which character he’ll be portraying. An official announcement hasn’t been made yet which has led to speculation about who he might play including ideas that he might be portraying an original character.

The new Mortal Kombat movie is being directed by Simon McQuoid with James Wan on as producer and Greg Russo penning the script. It’s scheduled to be released in theaters on March 5, 2021.