Mortal Kombat Fatalities That We Could See in the Movie

The upcoming Mortal Kombat movie reboot listened to the pleas of many longtime fans and agreed to inject the iconic finishing moves known as Fatalities into the film. At this point in time, however, we haven't been given a look at what many of these Fatalities that were chosen to be placed in the film might look like. Fortunately, the trailer for Mortal Kombat is filled to the brim with teasers and brief glimpses of what some of these fatalities might look like. As such, we've pieced together the hints to give you a better idea of which fatalities you can likely expect to see appear in the movie when it releases both in theaters and on HBO Max later this week on April 16th.

Liu Kang's Dragon Form Based on the footage that we have seen from Mortal Kombat so far, it looks like we could see a variant of one of Liu Kang's dragon form fatalities in the movie. In the debut trailer for Mortal Kombat, we see a brief glimpse of what looks to be a flaming dragon that is being controlled by Liu Kang. While we're not certain exactly what is happening in this scene, he looks to be using this move on an opponent that he may be facing. In the video game series, one of Liu Kang's most iconic fatalities happens when he turns into a dragon and essentially takes a monstrous bite out of his foe. Although it doesn't look like Liu Kang himself will be transforming into a dragon in the movie (at least based on what we have seen so far) it does seem like a variation of this move could be making an appearance. Even if it isn't a one-to-one recreation, I would expect that Liu Kang will decimate someone in this movie with his dragon abilities.

Kano's Decimating Laser (Photo: New Line Cinema) Kano's most popular fatality is likely the one where he simply rips out his opponent's heart and proceeds to hold it in this air. Of all the fatalities that are going to appear in Mortal Kombat, this is one that has already been confirmed to show up. If you pay close attention, you can see Kano use this maneuver at the end of the debut trailer for the movie. That being said, this doesn't mean that Kano will only use one fatality in the movie. First used in Mortal Kombat 3, Kano has another brutal move where he uses his laser beam to essentially blow up a foe into a thousand pieces. Since we've already seen that Kano will be using his laser in this movie, there's a good chance that we could also see him burst an opponent where they stand as well.

Jax's Head Clap (Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment) The most old-school fatality in Jax's repertoire is one where he simply claps his hands together and blows someone's head into smithereens. In fact, this is a move that Jax has been using all the way back since Mortal Kombat 2, which occurred prior to him acquiring his mechanical arms. Based on a quick glimpse of Jax that we have seen from the trailer, it definitely looks as though he'll be clapping someone's head off in the Mortal Kombat movie. It remains to be seen who he uses this attack on (or how gory it will be) but you can likely guarantee that we'll see this fatality play out in the film. (Update: We're definitely seeing this one)

Mileena Snacks on the Competition (Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment) Mileena is someone that we haven't seen a whole lot of from Mortal Kombat just yet, but one of her few appearances does show her snacking on some blood. This is pretty in line with the history of her character as we're used to seeing her looking for blood, guts, and gore to munch on. In fact, one of her most iconic fatalities from the video game series transpires when she simply rips off someone's head and begins to devour it. Whether or not outright cannibalism will be a bridge too far for even an R-rated movie remains to be seen, but there's a good chance that we could see Mileena's hunger for flesh play out in an even more gruesome way in the forthcoming movie.

Kung Lao's Sawblade Hat (Photo: New Line Cinema / Warner Bros.) Kung Lao's hat is much more than a fashion statement. The fighter's iconic razor-rimmed hat has been the most standout part of his character since he first appeared in the Mortal Kombat series. Virtually all of Kung Lao's Fatalities also incorporate the hat in some manner. Whether it's decapitating an opponent with it, simply throwing it into their skull, or instead chopping them up to pieces, there's a good chance that we'll see this hat put to good use in the movie.

Goro Tears Apart His Foes (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Goro is a character that we still haven't seen much of in the new Mortal Kombat movie. Outside of a shot or two of the four-armed menace in the film's trailer, we don't really know how Goro is going to play a part in the plot. That being said, the fact that he's involved whatsoever surely means we'll see him being quite brutal at one point or anything. Goro might not have a single go-to Fatality that many fans look back on fondly, but more often than not, his Fatalities simply see him tearing people apart. I assume he'll do the same here in the new movie at one point or another.