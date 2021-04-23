New Mortal Kombat Movie Clip Reveals Bloody Fatality

✖

The 2021 Mortal Kombat movie is set to release tomorrow via HBO Max and theaters, but before that happens, Warner Bros. -- via The Game Awards -- has revealed a brand new and bloody fatality. The new clip runs at 41 seconds and shows Jax executing a brutal fatality on his opponent. Oddly enough, the clip censors swearing, but it doesn't censor the blood and gore, which is over-the-top in perfect Mortal Kombat fashion.

The clip -- which is brand new -- comes from the official Twitter account for The Game Awards, and shows Jax more or less clapping his opponent's head, causing it to explode into a bloody mess.

There's not much context provided, but it appears the clip is not long after Jax gets his bionic arms based on what he says after he finishes his opponent off. You'd assume this means the clip is from the earlier parts of the movie, but for now, this is just an assumption.

EXCLUSIVE: Finish Him! @TheGameAwards has the exclusive first look at a scene from MORTAL KOMBAT. Arriving in theaters tomorrow and on @HBOMax @MKMovie #MortaKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/A8kRgb1kec — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) April 22, 2021

The Mortal Kombat movie has been stingy when it comes to showing off fatalities, but we know there's plenty in the film and we know they are just as bloody and over-the-top as they are in the games. In fact, according to Lewis Tan -- who plays the movie's protagonist Cole Young -- one made him sick to his stomach on set.

"They’re pretty gruesome. I walked on set one day and I didn’t know what was going on, and I accidentally walked into a post-fatality set and I felt pretty sick to my stomach," said Tan during a recent interview when asked about fatalities. "[Laughs.] I was like, 'What the hell is this? What happened here?' It looked like somebody destroyed a buffet line, but there was no food."

Mortal Kombat is set to debut tomorrow, April 23, in both theaters and via HBO Max. For more on the movie, be sure to peep all of our past and all of our extensive coverage on the reboot by clicking right here.