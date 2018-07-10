Mortal Kombat: Which New and Returning Characters Will Be In the Movie Reboot

Let’s face it – the bad video game movie curse doesn’t really apply to the Mortal Kombat series. Even when they were bad, they were so good which makes the news that a new film is on the way from Warner Bros. With a healthy mix of new and old, here’s a breakdown of some of the character’s we’ll be seeing in the upcoming movie reboot.

Thanks to our friends over at The Hashtag Show, we’ve got a pretty impressive list of the characters we’ll see once more in addition to official descriptions from the creative team themselves:

COLE TURNER

Lead Male. 30s. A brand new character to the MK franchise. Cole is a struggling and widowed boxer who cares more about his young daughter than anything. He is incredibly determined and refuses to quit in the face of fantastical adversity.

KANO

Supporting Lead Male. 30s. The large, rugged Australian ex-special forces turned merc-for-hire. He is arrogant and impetuous but a tremendous fighter.

SONYA BLADE

Supporting Lead Female. 30s. The beautiful, brainy blonde writer who chases the prophecy of Mortal Kombat. She recruits Cole and fights bravely and selflessly for a team she can only be a true part of once she earns a medallion in combat.

JIN/LORD RAIDEN

Male. 14. The immortal thunder God and protector of the Earth realm, who leads and trains the Earth team in the Underworld.

MILEENA

Female. 25-35. A drop dead gorgeous woman that is part of the Outworld side. She wears a sheer gown over thigh-high boots and a revealing one-piece, with a veil that covers her nose and mouth.

JACKSON “JAX” BRIDGES

Male. 30-40. “Jax” is a strapping mercenary/military officer who loses both of his hands in an attack and then joins Sonya and Cole to fight the Outworld.

LIU KANG

Male. 20-35. A fire throwing ninja warrior who is a talented Earth realm champion.

KUNG LAO

Male. 25-35. The mute warrior monk brother of Liu Kang, who yields an all powerful boomerang hat.

SHANG TSUNG

Male. No age specified. The great sorcerer of Outworld, whose presence is a storm cloud of dark energy. His ever-changing roulette of faces unfurls an evil smile.

DRAHMIN

Male. 25-35. An Oni devil mask over his face, his body is composed of twisted sinewy skin, a heavy spiked club replaces one arm.

KABAL

Male. 25-35. An evil assassin of Outworld, he is outfitted in a black armored vest and trench coat. His entire head is covered by a scarred black respirator. His signature weapons are two razor-sharp hook swords.

NITARA

Female. 25-35. A black-haired vampire of Outworld. Two massive leathery batwings protrude from her bare shoulders. Fresh blood drips from her fangs.

REIKO

Male. 25-40. An armor-clad Outworld General with white glowing eyes. He drags a massive war hammer with him.

THE OVERSEER

Male. Late 80’s. The overseer of the clock tower and the training grounds that house the Earth realm warriors, he is laughably old.

EMILY

Female. 12. Cole’s scrappy, determined, and wise-beyond-her-years daughter.

SOPHIA

Female. 60s. Cole’s understanding, discerning mother-in-law who houses Emily and is her primary guardian.

JESS

Female. 30-35. Cole’s judgmental sister-in-law, who believes Cole to be a selfish, bad father. She lives with Sophia and Emily.

We can’t help but to notice the suspicious lacking of Sub Zero – and even the infamous Scorpio. Don’t worry, though – that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t be in the film. They could either be heavily CGI influenced or will be dawning their infamous masks, therefore reducing their need to cast other than a well-trained martial artist.

We’ll see what else this film has in store in the coming months, stay tuned!