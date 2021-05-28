Original Mortal Kombat Movies Are Leaving HBO Max

✖

While this year's newest Mortal Kombat movie reboot might have already left HBO Max just a few days ago, it won't be long until the entire streaming platform is devoid of films related to the fighting game franchise. Within the next week, the entire Mortal Kombat movie series will be departing from the service, meaning that you only have a few days left to catch each before they're gone.

In total, three more Mortal Kombat movies are going to be leaving HBO Max next Monday on May 31. This list includes the original 1995 Mortal Kombat movie, the much-maligned sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, and even the 2020 animated movie Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge.

Likely the best thing about how this all has fallen, however, is that this is actually a three-day weekend for many folks in the United States. As such, if you're saddened to see that this full lineup of Mortal Kombat movies will be gone, you have a little more free time in the coming days to lounge around and marathon all of them.

There's also the chance that the disappearance of these Mortal Kombat movies from HBO Max doesn't mean that they'll be gone forever. Much like many other streaming services, HBO Max is always adding just about as many new titles to watch as it is taking those away. As such, the full slate of Mortal Kombat movies--including this year's reboot--could always come back in the future. Still, it's worth stressing that a return to HBO Max is something that hasn't been announced just yet, so don't get too excited.

Conversely, if you didn't catch the new Mortal Kombat in theaters on HBO Max when it did release, we won't have much longer until it launches on Blu-Ray. The film is set to arrive in physical formats later this summer on July 13 and is available for pre-order right now.

Are you going to do one more viewing of any of these Mortal Kombat movies before they exit HBO Max?